Housing association announces partnership with for-profit provider

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Essex-based association CHP has announced a long-term partnership with a for-profit landlord.
CHP and NewArch Homes plan to deliver more homes to “help address the shortfall of affordable housing” and have co-created a plan for developing together in Essex.
NewArch Homes is a registered provider owned by Octopus Investments and secured funding via the Octopus Affordable Housing Fund.
To start, NewArch Homes bought 220 homes from CHP, 59 of which are from the social landlord’s development pipeline.
The remaining 161 are already tenanted and are a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership.
CHP will continue to deliver full housing management services, including tenancy management, building compliance, defect management, maintenance and void management.
The housing association has a strategy to deliver 500 homes a year.
Fiona Hollingsworth, growth and partnerships director at CHP, said it is “important” to the social landlord that it “only works with partners whose strategies strategically align to our own”.
She added: “Working with for-profit providers allows CHP to invest in building more great new homes across Essex, so that we have a greater impact on the housing crisis.
“NewArch Homes’ commitment to, and innovation in, energy improvements particularly impressed us, and this is something we’re keen to build on as the partnership evolves.
“Importantly, NewArch Homes also shares similar values to CHP and, in particular, is committed to providing excellent services to customers.”
Peter Merchant, investment director at Octopus Real Estate, said: “CHP’s unwavering commitment to developing new builds, even in the face of challenging market conditions, demonstrates their dedication to supporting the housing needs of the communities they serve.
“Together, we are excited to leverage our combined expertise to develop and deliver more homes, ensuring that communities benefit from both innovative energy improvements and excellent customer service.”
Last month, it emerged that CHP and Southend-based Estuary Housing Association were in merger talks that would create a 16,000-home landlord.
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