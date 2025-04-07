Housing association announces partnership with for-profit provider

CHP and NewArch Homes plan to deliver more homes to “help address the shortfall of affordable housing” and have co-created a plan for developing together in Essex.

NewArch Homes is a registered provider owned by Octopus Investments and secured funding via the Octopus Affordable Housing Fund.

To start, NewArch Homes bought 220 homes from CHP, 59 of which are from the social landlord’s development pipeline.