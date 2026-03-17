Leeds Council sets out plan to develop 1,500 affordable homes annually in next decade

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Leeds City Council has set an ambitious target of delivering 1,500 affordable homes annually by 2036 as part of its new 10-year strategy.
The Leeds Affordable Housing Strategy (LAHS), which was approved at a council executive meeting last week, sets out how the council will grow its housebuilding programme through collaboration and leveraging investment.
Among the funding streams, the council said it will use its own resources, including Right to Buy receipts, to build or buy homes through its Council Housing Growth Programme.
It will also bid for funding through the government’s latest Social and Affordable Housing Programme.
The LAHS, which covers 2026 to 2036, builds on the latest three-year affordable housing programme, through which 1,900 homes were built in Leeds between 2022 and 2025, with around a quarter directly built or acquired by the council.
A further 40% were provided by registered providers and 35% were delivered through planning process funding agreements with private developers, such as Section 106.
In a statement, Leeds Council said the new 10-year programme will be driven by “the same crucial mix”, but did not say whether the proportions from the last programme would be similar.
The strategy has been developed as a partnership, with input from West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Homes England and the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership, alongside local housing associations and private developers.
The West Yorkshire Housing Partnership features 13 housing associations and two local authorities, including Leeds Council.
Mary Harland, executive member for housing at Leeds Council, said: “We are determined to use every tool at our disposal to deliver – either directly or through partnership working – good-quality affordable homes across the city.
“The results achieved in recent years have been really impressive – particularly given the viability challenges that affordable schemes can face – but we are fully aware that there is still much to do.
“The vision set out in the Leeds Affordable Housing Strategy shows how the council, in collaboration with partners, can continue to move forward over the next decade and deliver even more of the kind of homes that will have a transformational impact on people’s lives.”
Rachael Dennis, chair of the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership, said: “This new Leeds Affordable Housing Strategy gives us a clear and ambitious route for delivering more affordable homes across Leeds. It also shows that the city is open for business and committed to meeting housing need at scale.”
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