London council’s development vehicle granted permission for over 1,000 new homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Planning permission has been granted for more than 1,000 mixed-tenure homes, a primary school and river regeneration on a site in Romford, east London.
Bridge Close Regeneration LLP, a subsidiary of the London Borough of Havering, has been granted outline planning permission to develop a 9.2-acre industrial site near Romford Station, which could deliver 1,070 homes.
A more detailed permission has been approved for two plots on the site, which will initially provide 383 homes.
The first plot will feature a nine-storey building, totalling 154 homes. These will be a mixture of social rent, shared ownership and private sale, with the first residential phase delivering 35% affordable housing overall.
Additionally, a primary school with a specialist unit for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities will be built on the plot.
Two 14-storey buildings will be developed on the second plot, providing 229 homes for sale and two new public squares.
The approved plans include the revitalisation of the River Rom, through re-greening its banks and creating a new pedestrian path. A missing part of the town centre will also be completed.
Stina Hokby, associate partner at Fletcher Priest Architects, the firm which led the site plan, said: “Bridge Close is a great example of the type of housing we need to deliver in urban centres, providing much-needed homes while creating new neighbourhoods that benefit the wider community, knitting in with the existing streets, and greening the area.
“Critical to the success of this scheme has been our close collaboration with the London Borough of Havering, the other architects working on the scheme, the wider consultant team and the local community.”
Bridge Close Regeneration was established in 2018 as a joint-venture development vehicle between the council, mixed-use developer First Base and Savills Investment Management Limited.
In 2020, the council bought out its private sector partners, due to uncertainty caused by delays to the opening of the Elizabeth Line, private sector funding and the COVID-19 pandemic. This means the council now has full control over the venture.
Graham Williamson, cabinet member for regeneration at Havering, said: “We are committed to creating a scheme that reflects the input and aspirations of our community. It demonstrates our dedication to transparency and engagement throughout this process.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly council focus round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories