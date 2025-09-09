London council’s development vehicle granted permission for over 1,000 new homes

Planning permission has been granted for more than 1,000 mixed-tenure homes, a primary school and river regeneration on a site in Romford, east London #UKhousing

A more detailed permission has been approved for two plots on the site, which will initially provide 383 homes.

Bridge Close Regeneration LLP, a subsidiary of the London Borough of Havering, has been granted outline planning permission to develop a 9.2-acre industrial site near Romford Station, which could deliver 1,070 homes.

The first plot will feature a nine-storey building, totalling 154 homes. These will be a mixture of social rent, shared ownership and private sale, with the first residential phase delivering 35% affordable housing overall.

Additionally, a primary school with a specialist unit for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities will be built on the plot.

Two 14-storey buildings will be developed on the second plot, providing 229 homes for sale and two new public squares.

The approved plans include the revitalisation of the River Rom, through re-greening its banks and creating a new pedestrian path. A missing part of the town centre will also be completed.