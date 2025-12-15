London developer and association get green light for 1,000-home estate regeneration

The estate regeneration is a partnership between Mount Anvil and Newlon Housing Trust, and was approved in an Islington Council planning committee meeting earlier this month.

It will see 371 existing homes on the post-war estate demolished to make way for more than 1,000 new units, 38% of which will be for social rent.

The plans will be delivered across six phases over a 10-year period, and will include a new community centre, two public parks and commercial space along Caledonian Road.

In a March 2021 resident ballot, 72.9% of estate residents expressed support for the redevelopment, with a 79.2% turnout.