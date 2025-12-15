London developer and association get green light for 1,000-home estate regeneration

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A London developer and housing association have been given the go-ahead to deliver 1,116 homes at the Barnsbury Estate in Islington, north London.
The estate regeneration is a partnership between Mount Anvil and Newlon Housing Trust, and was approved in an Islington Council planning committee meeting earlier this month.
It will see 371 existing homes on the post-war estate demolished to make way for more than 1,000 new units, 38% of which will be for social rent.
The plans will be delivered across six phases over a 10-year period, and will include a new community centre, two public parks and commercial space along Caledonian Road.
In a March 2021 resident ballot, 72.9% of estate residents expressed support for the redevelopment, with a 79.2% turnout.
A July 2025 public consultation received 61 letters of objection versus eight letters of support. Among the key objections were concerns about building heights, the effects of the 10-year construction period on current residents, worries that the affordable housing offer would not meet 50% policy requirements and the proposals failing to address ongoing overcrowding problems at the estate.
Santiago Bell-Bradford, deputy leader and executive member for inclusive economy, culture and jobs, said: “Everyone in Islington deserves a decent, secure and affordable home – and this decision shows how good planning can deliver that.
“This scheme will provide more than 1,000 new, modern, safe homes that meet Building Safety Act standards.
“Alongside this, we’re creating two new public parks, a larger community centre and better connections for walking and cycling – a great example of planning delivering real benefits for local people.”
Marcus Mate, partnerships, planning, communities and sustainability director at Mount Anvil, said: “Securing this planning approval is a just reward for residents of the Barnsbury Estate, after many years of committed collaboration between Mount Anvil, Newlon and Islington.
“Building trust with residents has been central to our mission, and the overwhelmingly positive resident vote earlier this year shows how strongly the estate residents support our proposals.
“We’re proud to be taking this next step with our partners and Barnsbury residents.”
Ruth Davison, chief executive of Newlon Housing Trust, said: “This has been a long time coming for our residents on the Barnsbury Estate, and we thank them for keeping the faith.
“Now the work starts to build high-quality homes, parks and a community centre, fitting to the community spirit of the place.
“It’s just one of our commitments as a community social landlord, as well as ensuring families are no longer overcrowded on the estate, and that we deliver an additional 135 homes for families on Islington’s waiting list.”
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