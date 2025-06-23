London housing association maintains AA- credit rating

“We expect Local Space will continue to assume the direct management of units across its portfolio, which should enhance its control over the quality of stock and the customer experience, albeit contribute to higher costs at the outset,” S&P said.

It said Local Space kept a relatively small portfolio of over 3,000 homes compared with its peers, with no exposure to market sales and very low vacancy rates.

S&P Global said the landlord’s financial indicators remained solid despite cost increases, with “very strong” liquidity.

Local Space is aiming to gradually take back control of the homes it currently leases to Newham Council. Repairs spending rose 50.3% from 2022-23 to 2023-24, in part due to this.

S&P said rent increases were expected to outpace inflation, while “recently updated survey data and reprofiled investments in existing homes will support stable financial metrics”.

Although Local Space is targeting growth through acquisitions and the expansion of its short-term lease programme, the rating agency said it felt the landlord had the flexibility to scale back if required.

“We forecast Local Space’s S&P Global Ratings-adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] margins will stabilise at closer to 50% over our forecast horizon and remain comfortably above that of sector peers.”