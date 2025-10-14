National director at CIH Scotland to step down

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland is searching for a new national director after the incumbent will be leaving the organisation at the end of the year to take up a new opportunity outside the housing sector.
Callum Chomczuk has led CIH Scotland since 2018, overseeing its policy engagement, professional development and government relations work.
During his time, he is credited with strengthening the member body’s national profile and influence, ensuring that the voice of housing professionals was represented in key policy discussions.
Under his leadership, CIH Scotland has contributed to shaping policy on affordable housing and domestic abuse, while also growing its membership base, and expanding training and development opportunities for housing professionals.
Mr Chomczuk said: “I have loved my time at CIH, and working with all our members and partners to improve legislation, inform policy and deepen our collective understanding of good practice.
“It has been a joy to work here, and I am really proud of the role that CIH Scotland (staff, board and members) has played working to improve our housing system during my time as national director.
“But after almost eight years with CIH, and as we approach a new Scottish parliamentary election, it is a fitting time to leave and give someone else an opportunity to lead the organisation in Scotland. I know CIH and its members will continue to flourish as it makes the case for a systems-led approach to housing policy.”
Rachael Williamson, executive director of policy, communications and external affairs at CIH, said: “We’re very sorry to be losing Callum, but we fully understand his decision to take on a new challenge. Callum has made an outstanding contribution to CIH and to the wider housing profession in Scotland.
“We’re hugely grateful for his leadership, insight and commitment, and we wish him every success for the future.”
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