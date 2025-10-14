National director at CIH Scotland to step down

Callum Chomczuk has led CIH Scotland since 2018, overseeing its policy engagement, professional development and government relations work.

During his time, he is credited with strengthening the member body’s national profile and influence, ensuring that the voice of housing professionals was represented in key policy discussions.

Under his leadership, CIH Scotland has contributed to shaping policy on affordable housing and domestic abuse, while also growing its membership base, and expanding training and development opportunities for housing professionals.

Mr Chomczuk said: “I have loved my time at CIH, and working with all our members and partners to improve legislation, inform policy and deepen our collective understanding of good practice.