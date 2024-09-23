Nearly 80% of urban communities back brownfield development, research finds

The developers called for greater public participation in the planning and development process by promoting a “more open dialogue between developers, councils and communities” about the potential benefits development can deliver.

British Land, Landsec and Berkeley have also committed to reviewing their own urban brownfield regeneration projects to ensure that the benefits urban communities want to see are delivered.

Simon Carter, chief executive at British Land, said the research “demonstrates that urban communities are overwhelmingly yimby when they are involved in the process and the benefits of development are clearly understood”.

“Contrary to public perception, it is clear that this group wants to see brownfield urban regeneration that delivers for the local community, creating a unique opportunity for new pragmatic policies that leverage the support of this critical demographic to unlock delivery and growth,” he added.

Mark Allan, chief executive at Landsec, said the government should feel “reassured that their ambitious housing targets can be delivered with the consent of local communities”.

“It’s now up to policymakers and the property sector to maximise the potential and delivery of these sites across the country,” he said.

Rob Perrins, chief executive of Berkeley Group, said the research “should be hugely encouraging for ministers as they focus on lifting the regulatory barriers to regeneration and getting more homes built on underused sites”.

The survey results came as the government called for views on a proposed ‘brownfield passport’, which aims to speed planning approvals for urban sites.

As signalled in the National Planning Policy Framework consultation, ministers want to introduce the passport to ensure that where proposals meet design and quality standards, “the default answer is yes”, and applications would be approved automatically.

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “This government will deliver 1.5 million homes and will take a brownfield first approach, so sites which people want to see used will be developed first.

“As part of our ambition to get Britain building again, we have recently announced plans to speed up the approval of urban sites like car parks so we can get on with creating the secure, affordable homes we so desperately need.”