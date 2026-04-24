New research to look into how Scotland developer contributions could boost social housing supply

A team at Rettie & Co and Third Revolution Projects will carry out the work, commissioned by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), with results due later this year.

John Boyle, director of research and strategy at Rettie & Co, said the work will “investigate closely the use of developer contributions for affordable housing from a [registered social landlord] perspective and examine how the system could provide higher levels of social housing”.

It comes after the country saw its lowest-ever social housing starts since records began, with just 3,031 social and affordable homes beginning work in the year to September 2025.