Northern Ireland Assembly backs no-fault eviction ban motion

A motion calling on the communities minister to ban no-fault evictions has been backed by the Northern Ireland Assembly #UKhousing

“That creates an unfair balance of power and serves as a stark reminder of the inequalities that persist within our housing system.

He said: “The majority of private tenancies here are non-protected and landlords can terminate a tenancy without citing any fault or wrongdoing on the part of the tenant.

Introducing the motion, Mark Durkan, MLA for the SDLP opposition, said no-fault evictions – where a landlord does not have to give a reason to evict someone – are a “pervasive practice” that has “contributed to increased homelessness and hardship and has uprooted the lives of thousands of families here”.

The motion, put forward by the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), called on Gordon Lyons to provide an “immediate update” on the housing supply strategy and “bring forward legislation to ban no-fault evictions in Northern Ireland”.

“It is a stain on the record of the assembly that the numbers on our social housing waiting lists have risen to a mammoth 45,000 households as of March last year.

“That did not happen overnight. Instead, it is a result of a sustained failure by the executive to fund homelessness prevention initiatives, set and meet ambitious social housing build targets, and prioritise such strategies as the empty homes strategy, which has not made a dent in reducing some 20,000 empty homes across the region.”

Westminster has long-held plans to ban no-fault eviction in England. The proposals are included in the Renters (Reform) Bill.

It is nearly a year since it was presented to parliament, and six since the reform plans were announced by former prime minister Theresa May. The bill is due back in parliament this week.

In Northern Ireland, the Private Tenancies Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 was introduced to strengthen protections for private renters. It includes changes to notice periods and obligations on landlords to provide tenants with tenancy information.

However, it did not include any proposed ban on no-fault evictions.

Mr Durkan said the act “fell short of what is required, but we were assured that we would see subsequent legislation that would strengthen security of tenure and deal with grounds for eviction”.

Maurice Bradley, MLA for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), moved an amendment to replace the phrase “bring forward legislation to ban no-fault evictions in Northern Ireland” in the motion with “as a matter of priority, meet the duty to bring forward regulations to put in place much longer notice to quit periods, as provided for in Section 11 of the Private Tenancies Act”.

He said: “Recent research by the Chartered Institute of Housing has found that as many as 60% of private landlords could seek to exit the market, particularly when Airbnb and holiday lets may acquire higher rents.”

However, the amendment was later rejected.