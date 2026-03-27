Northern Irish landlord secures £22m loan

The Ballymoney-based association will use the cash to finance the development of between 100 and 150 new social housing units over the next 18 months, to help meet the growing demand for homes throughout the region.

Danske Bank and Triangle Housing Association have agreed the new funding to support the landlord’s development programme.

Alan Crilly, finance director at Triangle, said: “This loan facility is particularly important at a time when housing stress is increasing, grant levels have reduced, and constraints on the public purse are at an all-time high.

“By working with strong financial partners such as Danske Bank, Triangle Housing Association can continue to progress its development plans and play a key role in meeting the needs of people in communities across Northern Ireland by delivering new social housing.

“As Triangle Housing Association approaches our 50th anniversary next year, our commitment to our vision of ‘building better lives together’ and our mission to enhance lives by providing homes, supporting individuals and families, [and] sustaining communities, remain as strong as ever.”