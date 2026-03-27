Northern Irish landlord secures £22m loan

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A landlord in Northern Ireland has secured a £22m revolving credit facility from a major bank.
Danske Bank and Triangle Housing Association have agreed the new funding to support the landlord’s development programme.
The Ballymoney-based association will use the cash to finance the development of between 100 and 150 new social housing units over the next 18 months, to help meet the growing demand for homes throughout the region.
Alan Crilly, finance director at Triangle, said: “This loan facility is particularly important at a time when housing stress is increasing, grant levels have reduced, and constraints on the public purse are at an all-time high.
“By working with strong financial partners such as Danske Bank, Triangle Housing Association can continue to progress its development plans and play a key role in meeting the needs of people in communities across Northern Ireland by delivering new social housing.
“As Triangle Housing Association approaches our 50th anniversary next year, our commitment to our vision of ‘building better lives together’ and our mission to enhance lives by providing homes, supporting individuals and families, [and] sustaining communities, remain as strong as ever.”
Dominic O’Neill, senior corporate banking manager at Danske Bank, said: “We are really pleased to continue our relationship with Triangle Housing by providing this significant financial package which will enable it to expand its housing provision and support communities through the development of high-quality social housing across Northern Ireland.
“Danske Bank has been a lead provider of finance to the social housing sector in Northern Ireland for many years and we want to continue to help the sector to thrive and meet the needs of people across Northern Ireland. This funding underscores our commitment to supporting communities across Northern Ireland.”
Triangle employs close to 500 people and manages over 1,600 units of social housing, including supported living accommodation.
So far this year, the landlord has handed over 70 new homes across Antrim, Ballymoney and Limavady.
In addition, it is currently building over 100 new homes in Coleraine, Ballymoney, Cullybackey, Limavady and Maghera.
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