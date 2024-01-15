RBH apologises after family living in mouldy home was told they ‘breathe too much’

Responding to a report by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) on a meeting held by residents of the social landlord living in disrepair, RBH chief executive Amanda Newton said “our top priority is the health and well-being of our customers, and we are working hard to carry out the repairs required”.

On Saturday, the LDRS reported the experiences of several RBH residents living with damp and mould.

One woman said the air in her bedroom was so heavy with damp and mould that she sleeps on a mattress in the living room.

She said her family was told by RBH that they were “breathing too much at night”.

Another resident said they were told to use bleach, open windows, or put the heating on to solve the problems.

The residents said they were afraid the damp and mould was affecting their health.

RBH is the housing association whose mould-ridden flat led to the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak.