Smart devices drive smarter maintenance

What are the challenges involved in installing remote-monitoring technology, especially in large portfolios?

We have set up our system to be as easy and as fast as possible, because we know how those costs add up.

Our average customer has 14,000 properties, and there’s a big cumulative difference between single installs that take 20 minutes, like ours do, and two hours for others.

It’s also got to be at no cost to the tenant, so no cost on their wi-fi, no cost on their energy bills.

And it’s got to be easy, because installers are different on each job. There’s no need for an electrician to fit the sensors we use, and customers can use an app that walks them through the installation process in a very straightforward way.

Do you see a role for AI in managing or analysing housing data?

The best way to answer that is to say that we use all of the modern technologies at our disposal, and they come and go, and their names change. The Internet of Things (IoT) used to be called machine-to-machine, for example.

We tend not to talk about those things just to throw a buzz word out there from a marketing point of view. It’s not about the enabling technology. We’re more interested in the outcomes.

What has been your biggest learning from working with housing providers?

I came into the housing sector because I thought there was huge potential to bring in proven technology from other industries. The thing I’ve taken away is the sheer scale of it.

[The housing sector] is so big, and it is so impactful on people in a positive way. Plus, there are so many people in the industry who really care about delivering a good service. That’s probably the most positive and eye-opening thing to me.

It’s not always just for the tenants. It’s for the environment, and it’s for the country as a whole.

If we can improve the energy efficiency of homes, the costs go down for people living in them, and people are happier and healthier. And healthier and happier people will generally lead a better life.

What would you like to see at a policy level that would improve conditions for residents, or make it easier for housing providers to manage damp and mould?

In other sectors, I know that businesses and large organisations have avoided digital monitoring of their physical networks because the financial incentives weren’t there or there was no need from a compliance point of view.

In housing, we think there’s a compelling financial case for both tenants and providers.

If there were a policy directive requiring providers to prioritise always-on digital solutions rather than periodic manual checks, that would result in better outcomes for them and their residents.