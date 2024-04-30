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A north London ALMO saw only a 6% increase in the number of temporary accommodation placements in 2023, despite a 51% increase in housing applications.
Barnet Homes – which manages housing on behalf of Barnet Council and whose placements went from 2,111 at the end of December 2022 to 2,253 in December 2023 – said it kept the increase low through mitigation activities and strong prevention performance.
This included an early prevention pilot scheme and a health and housing role that engages with hospital staff on people leaving hospital who need alternative accommodation.
It also purchased 127 street properties to meet housing need in the borough, supported the acquisition of 249 homes at Colindale Gardens, and was on site with 311 new homes for affordable rent as of March 2024.
The details emerged in a report on Barnet Homes’ delivery plan for 2024-25.
It comes as councils are under significant and increasing pressures around temporary accommodation supply and costs. The bill for English councils reached £1.7bn in 2022-23.
London Councils recently warned that the cost for boroughs in the capital alone could reach £1bn per year if nothing is done.
The report said: “In the 2023 calendar year, Barnet Homes received 3,716 housing applications – a 51% increase on the year 2022.
“However, Barnet Homes’ mitigation activities have resulted in a relatively small increase of households in temporary accommodation.”
There were 2,253 households in temporary accommodation at the end of December 2023, compared with 2,111 at the end of December 2022.
Despite this, the ALMO is still facing cost pressures as a result of temporary accommodation.
The report said: “Housing Options’ mitigation activities and strong prevention performance have kept the increase in temporary accommodation usage relatively small.
“Yet the need to use more expensive temporary accommodation and the impact of inflation have resulted in significantly increased… costs.
“[At the end] of January 2024, the temporary accommodation forecast shows a projected shortfall of £3,909,000 for the year 2023-24.”
In 2023-24, the ALMO achieved a record 1,420 prevention outcomes.
It piloted a family mediation project that aims to keep young adults in their family home.
“By 28 December 2023, the project received 81 referrals and achieved the following outcomes: 20 young adults have been sustained in their current accommodation with no need to move, 31 young adults have been sustained temporarily without a need to provide temporary accommodation,” the report said.
The ALMO also piloted an ‘early help prevention navigator’ to pick up on homelessness cases, seeking to resolve their housing issues before they need to approach Housing Options for assistance.
It is working with the health department to pilot a ‘health and housing navigator role’ to reduce bed-blocking in hospitals through engagement with hospital staff and patients who due to leave hospital and require alternative accommodation.
“Now six months in, a review of the role is under way to determine whether we adapt the approach to maximise positive outcomes for patients leaving hospital,” the report said.
Barnet Homes is also piloting an environmental health officer to work with the Housing Options service to “quickly assess poor property conditions in the private rented sector related to damp and mould”.
A spokesperson for Barnet Homes said: “Faced with unprecedented demand for housing assistance, The Barnet Group strives to adopt a forward-thinking approach to manage this demand, by preventing homelessness and obtaining suitable, affordable accommodation for our residents.
“Our Housing Options Service adopts early intervention and prevention approach, with a dedicated tenancy sustainment team supporting households before they become homeless, and BOOST offering employment and benefit support to those who need it.
“In 2023-24, Barnet Homes achieved a record 1,420 homelessness prevention outcomes, underpinned by timely casework activities, negotiations with landlords, and the procurement of a range of accommodation options.”
“These include:
376 new social housing units purchased
372 private rented properties were procured by Let2Barnet, our specialist private sector lettings team – a significant achievement given the market challenges within London
46 new affordable rent homes were completed by our registered provider Open Door Homes, and additional new build schemes are in the pipeline for the coming years.”
The landlord added: “These activities helped to keep admissions into temporary accommodation relatively low. Going forward, our teams strive to deliver further innovations.
“We are currently piloting a successful family mediation project to support young people who were excluded from friends and family. Over eight months, 40 cases were resolved with the young adult sustained in their host accommodation. Further initiatives will be introduced in 2024-25, with a focus on stock optimisation and private sector mediation.”
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