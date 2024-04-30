Temporary accommodation use rises 6% despite hike in housing applications, following ALMO’s prevention measures #UKhousing

It also purchased 127 street properties to meet housing need in the borough, supported the acquisition of 249 homes at Colindale Gardens, and was on site with 311 new homes for affordable rent as of March 2024.

This included an early prevention pilot scheme and a health and housing role that engages with hospital staff on people leaving hospital who need alternative accommodation.

Barnet Homes – which manages housing on behalf of Barnet Council and whose placements went from 2,111 at the end of December 2022 to 2,253 in December 2023 – said it kept the increase low through mitigation activities and strong prevention performance.

The details emerged in a report on Barnet Homes’ delivery plan for 2024-25.

It comes as councils are under significant and increasing pressures around temporary accommodation supply and costs. The bill for English councils reached £1.7bn in 2022-23.

London Councils recently warned that the cost for boroughs in the capital alone could reach £1bn per year if nothing is done.

The report said: “In the 2023 calendar year, Barnet Homes received 3,716 housing applications – a 51% increase on the year 2022.

“However, Barnet Homes’ mitigation activities have resulted in a relatively small increase of households in temporary accommodation.”

There were 2,253 households in temporary accommodation at the end of December 2023, compared with 2,111 at the end of December 2022.

Despite this, the ALMO is still facing cost pressures as a result of temporary accommodation.

The report said: “Housing Options’ mitigation activities and strong prevention performance have kept the increase in temporary accommodation usage relatively small.

“Yet the need to use more expensive temporary accommodation and the impact of inflation have resulted in significantly increased… costs.

“[At the end] of January 2024, the temporary accommodation forecast shows a projected shortfall of £3,909,000 for the year 2023-24.”