The government’s warm homes policy has a major contradiction

Overheating cannot be considered in isolation. Whole-life carbon, operational emissions from heating systems, materials selection, and long-term maintenance and repairs all need to be addressed as part of the transition away from fossil fuels and towards more energy-efficient homes.

Ventilation may be key to passive cooling, but real-world constraints quickly emerge.

The external acoustic environment matters – homes adjacent to busy roads or railway lines may not be able to rely on opening windows for ventilation without compromising well-being. In dense urban areas, background noise can itself become a health issue.

Regulatory requirements will also shape the solution. The Building Safety Act requires consideration around fall protection, which may limit window openings through restrictors.

“The starting point is to treat each building as a whole, rather than a suite of measures to be installed”

Air pollution is another constraint, particularly in city centres. The layout of multi-occupancy housing can severely limit natural cooling strategies. Traditional apartment layouts – with homes on either side of a corridor – make cross-ventilation for cooling extremely difficult, regardless of insulation levels.

These inter-relating factors vary widely depending on location, building age and housing typology. Improving thermal performance through additional insulation also introduces the risk of interstitial condensation if ventilation levels are not properly understood. There is no silver bullet or single solution.

The starting point is to treat each building as a whole, rather than a suite of measures to be installed. No single element should be changed without first getting clarity on how it affects the whole property and its occupants. This requires time, analysis and robust thermal modelling, enabling housing providers to understand, at a systems level, what interventions will deliver the greatest benefit without creating new risks and health hazards such as condensation or overheating.

Technology is rapidly advancing. The first ventilation systems with integrated cooling are now available and can be combined with building fabric upgrades and low-energy renewable heating. Where roof orientation allows, solar energy can help offset the additional electrical demand of these cooling systems. But technology alone is not the answer.

Occupant-profiling is critical. Homes occupied by older or more vulnerable residents, who are likely to remain in the property during the day, need to perform very differently from those properties occupied mainly in the evenings. Overheating in daytime is harder to mitigate than night overheating, and these factors need to inform the performance strategies from the outset.

There are significant risks to undertaking blanket upgrades to heating, glazing and insulation without detailed analysis. Homes can take many hours to cool once overheated, and what appears to be a sensible energy upgrade in theory may be hugely detrimental to resident health and well-being, and may increase risk of non-compliance with Awaab’s Law.

There is a delicate balance between resident comfort, health, running costs and carbon emissions, and it cannot be achieved without detailed analysis, modelling and complex calculations.

New build affordable homes have more flexibility – window orientation, shading and layout can all be optimised. Retrofit is more challenging.

Orientation of roofs or windows cannot be changed; internal insulation reduces room sizes, and the existing interior is someone’s home. The solution will differ from building to building, even across similar typologies. The key is to design for residents – present and future – rather than relying on standardised assumptions.

The new legislation rightly raises expectations around building safety, health and affordability, but overheating must be treated as a core risk, not an afterthought. Without a holistic, evidence-led approach, these well-intentioned policies risk poor outcomes for the very people they are designed to help.

However, this is also a huge opportunity to increase the affordability, health and resilience of social housing in a changing climate.

Doug Johnson, founding director, Mesh