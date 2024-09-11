Traditional builders sign up to £800m MMC framework

The Integrated Traditional Build and MMC Framework was set up in response to feedback from social housing providers that wanted “trusted local building firms to lead MMC projects and deliver traditional construction elements”.

The framework was launched by Building Better and Procurement for Housing (PfH); it aims to boost the use of MMC in social housing across England and Wales.

Building Better is a National Housing Federation-backed alliance of housing associations and councils.

Along with the 20 traditional house builders, two MMC firms have signed up to the four-year framework.