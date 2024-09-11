Traditional builders sign up to £800m MMC framework

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Twenty traditional construction firms have signed up to an £800m modern methods of construction (MMC) framework aimed at delivering social housing.
The Integrated Traditional Build and MMC Framework was set up in response to feedback from social housing providers that wanted “trusted local building firms to lead MMC projects and deliver traditional construction elements”.
The framework was launched by Building Better and Procurement for Housing (PfH); it aims to boost the use of MMC in social housing across England and Wales.
Building Better is a National Housing Federation-backed alliance of housing associations and councils.
Along with the 20 traditional house builders, two MMC firms have signed up to the four-year framework.
It will help social housing providers to “procure principal contractor services for a range of MMC projects, including low and medium-rise housing, apartments and extra-care homes”, Building Better and PfH said.
Tony Woods, technical manager – construction and sustainability at PfH, said: “Over recent years, we’ve seen MMC companies focusing more on manufacturing their systems rather than providing a turnkey service.
“It makes sense to bring in traditional builders with a strong reputation in a local area to manage these MMC projects and deliver any traditional build elements, too.”
Among the traditional builders are CG Fry & Son, Feltham Construction and Wates Residential.
The two MMC firms are Agile Property and Homes, and Enevate Homes.
“This framework provides councils and housing associations with a compliant route to procuring principal contractor services for MMC sites,” Mr Woods added.
Jamie Watkins, operations manager at Elkins Construction, said: “Over the last few years, we have seen increased requirements from our clients for net-zero homes and this has meant the need to use more innovation in our construction practices.”
Mr Watkins added that MMC or hybrid construction could help reduce time spent on site, as well as improve quality and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.
Lewis Tolputt, business development manager at Classic Builders, said: “As a traditional contractor founded over 20 years ago, we are continually looking at ways we can innovate and offer our customers increased choice. The use of MMC products is just one of the ways we’re able to stay ahead of our competition.”
The use of MMC has seen mixed progress so far. Panellised systems, known as Category 2 MMC, are seeing some take-up, but fully modular houses built in a factory – Category 1 MMC – have struggled to take hold in the UK, despite being used successfully in other countries.
In January, a House of Lords inquiry concluded that the government’s approach to MMC was in “disarray”.
Modular house builder TopHat faced a winding-up petition. It announced earlier this year it was planning to make around 70 staff redundant and was pausing opening its 650,000 sqft new factory in Northamptonshire.
Yet this week, an initiative aimed at delivering MMC homes with zero energy bills was launched by Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram.
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