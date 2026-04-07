Welsh landlord secures £65m refinancing package from major bank

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Housing association Adra has secured a £20m loan as part of a £65m refinancing package with a major bank.
Based in North Wales, the landlord struck the deal with NatWest to accelerate the delivery of new social rent homes.
Adra is the first Welsh housing association to complete on NatWest’s new social loan product.
The deal includes the extension of sustainability-linked metrics to Adra’s term loan that ties financing more closely to environmental and social outcomes.
Much of the new development is expected to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band A.
Rhys Parry, director of resources at Adra, said: “Adra is proud to be the first Welsh housing association to secure a social loan with NatWest, an important milestone that will directly support the delivery of much-needed new social rent homes across North Wales.
“This investment enables us to accelerate our development programme, with most new homes achieving EPC Band A, ensuring they are energy efficient, sustainable and affordable for the long term.
“We also greatly value the extension of sustainability-linked loan metrics to our term loan, which reflects both the strength of Adra’s longstanding relationship with NatWest and our shared commitment to progressing ESG [environmental, social and governance] priorities.”
Martin Skinner, director of housing finance for the commercial mid-market at NatWest, said: “This is a significant transaction for Adra and for the Welsh housing sector, supporting the delivery of high-quality energy-efficient homes at scale.
“It shows how well-structured finance can directly back social housing delivery while aligning with long-term ESG priorities.”
Treasury advisors Savills Financial Consultants supported Adra to structure the package in a way that underpins its long-term development plans.
Alex Morgan, director of Savills Financial Consultants, said: “This funding gives Adra the certainty and flexibility to move forward with its development plans at pace.
“The structure aligns long-term investment with both growth and sustainability objectives, supporting the delivery of much-needed affordable homes across North Wales.”
Formed in 2010 following a stock transfer from Gwynedd Council, Adra manages more than 7,000 homes and serves over 16,000 customers across North Wales.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Wales newsletter, a fortnightly round-up of all the key news and insight affecting the Welsh affordable housing sector.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories