WHG sets 2050 net-zero target after £55.5m investment in energy efficiency improvements

Social landlord WHG has set a target to reach net zero by 2050 after outlining a £55.5m investment in energy efficiency improvements and modernisation measures #UKhousing

Around 45% of this spending has focused on the building fabric and heating systems of properties.

Another aim is for all its existing properties to achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band C by 2030, with all new homes meeting a rating of B or above.

The 22,000-home housing association revealed its target alongside the multimillion-pound improvements in its 2024-25 sustainability report.

Since 2023, 85% of the landlord’s new properties have received an EPC rating of B or above, and 85% of completions planned over the next three years will receive an EPC rating of B or above.

A total of 55% of WHG’s new constructions over the past three years have been brownfield projects. It completed more than 450 new homes in 2024-25 and plans to complete 1,597 new homes in the next five years.

Investments include £2.1m into the £8m Dudley Fields project in Walsall, a development that is set to become one of the UK’s first net-zero neighbourhoods.

A total of 85 homes on the Dudley Fields estate need retrofitting. This will include external wall insulation, solar panels and air-source heat pumps.

The scheme will also create 52 jobs, 25 apprenticeships and 43 training placements, as well as a new energy hub in the community, offering retrofit advice and demonstrating the benefits of this efficiency work.