Council town planners had also intended to bring people getting off at Stratford Station through the centre of the estate – until residents objected. They did not want West Ham supporters walking through the estate on the way to and from their home ground, the London Stadium (formerly the Olympic Stadium). The plans were then designed to divert visitors and fans down a high street with shops, keeping them away from the estate’s central park and play areas.

“If you follow planning policy in a pure way, you don’t take in the heritage or people’s views, you end up with something relatively vanilla,” Mr Clough says. “So I think by doing genuine co-design, you end up with something that’s a little bit different.”

The new plan was then put to a residents’ ballot in autumn 2021, around two decades after regeneration was first mooted. The result was revealed in December that year: 73% of votes were in favour, on a two-thirds turnout.

There are only about seven occupants left in the Dennison Point tower block, which is to be demolished. Two or three remain in the Lund Point block, which will be renovated. Many of the long-term residents who held out against earlier gentrification plans, who were in their 60s and 70s back then, have since passed away.

“I think working with the community from day one would be my biggest takeaway,” Mr Mackin says. “If you get it wrong, untangling it is extremely difficult.”

Not smooth sailing

But approving the plans was only the beginning. “You couldn’t really have had to do a masterplan like this through a more difficult period,” Mr Clough says.

The post-Grenfell second staircase rule meant some of the planned new lower-rise blocks had to be redesigned, which had knock-on effects on the roads and spacing around them.

Meanwhile, build costs rose around 30% since Mr Clough joined the project and the council’s estimated borrowing costs rose by two-thirds in two years. But as the regeneration is modelled on an equal split between social housing and build-to-rent at market rates, rising private rents in London cross-subsidise some of the increased build costs and maintain the scheme’s financial viability.

As it stands, the Carpenters Estate regeneration is a 14-year programme to build or renovate 2,278 homes, with an estimated £1.5bn cost. Each delivery phase will contain both social housing and build-to-rent homes. The 50% proportion of social housing is lower than the 70% on the existing estate, but the total number – 1,081 social homes post-regeneration – will be much higher.

The development will be tenure-blind. “We’re not putting the wealthy people on one street and the poorer people on another side,” Mr Clough states.