Yorkshire landlord secures hundreds of new homes in deal with house builder

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A Yorkshire house builder has agreed to provide hundreds of new homes for housing association Incommunities.
Miller Homes has already built 189 new homes for the social landlord, which manages more than 22,000 properties across Bradford, Wakefield and Sheffield, as part of the partnership.
The builder said it invested £36.4m in the joint venture in a bid to provide more affordable housing for people across the region.
Justin Tranmere, the regional managing director of Miller Homes in Yorkshire, said: “Incommunities fits perfectly with our own ethos of building communities, and making our homes available to as many people as possible in the region.
“It is proving to be a worthwhile partnership for us both and very pleasing to see our homes being enjoyed by those that Incommunities help.”
As part of the deal so far, Incommunities has bought 20 homes at Holmebank Gardens in Honley, 20 homes at City Fields in Wakefield, 12 homes at Woodsome View in Lepton, 112 homes at Hawksley Park in Huddersfield and 25 homes at Priory Fields in Crofton.
The two companies said they wanted to help meet the government’s target of delivering the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.
The deal will help the association meet its target of delivering 1,500 new homes over the next five years.
In late 2025, the Shipley-based landlord secured a £110m loan from NatWest to build new homes and maintain its existing housing stock.
Aimee Law, director of development and regeneration at Incommunities, said: “We are committed to delivering 350 quality new homes each year in the West Yorkshire region and investing in the future of the communities we serve.
“Working with Miller Homes has allowed us to offer a range of very high-quality new homes for our customers, helping local people and families access homes they can afford in communities they want to live in.
“We manage homes across West Yorkshire, with the majority in the Bradford district, so continuing to invest in communities like this remains really important to us.”
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