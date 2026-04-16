Yorkshire landlord secures hundreds of new homes in deal with house builder

The two companies said they wanted to help meet the government’s target of delivering the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.

The deal will help the association meet its target of delivering 1,500 new homes over the next five years.

In late 2025, the Shipley-based landlord secured a £110m loan from NatWest to build new homes and maintain its existing housing stock.

Aimee Law, director of development and regeneration at Incommunities, said: “We are committed to delivering 350 quality new homes each year in the West Yorkshire region and investing in the future of the communities we serve.

“Working with Miller Homes has allowed us to offer a range of very high-quality new homes for our customers, helping local people and families access homes they can afford in communities they want to live in.

“We manage homes across West Yorkshire, with the majority in the Bradford district, so continuing to invest in communities like this remains really important to us.”