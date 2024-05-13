Olu Olanrewaju, chair, Leadership 2025
“We welcome this initiative to promote the sector as a place to work and highlight efforts of landlords to attract and retain staff. For some time, we have been losing colleagues to other sectors, so while promoting the sector, we also need to work on initiatives to retain our talented workers, especially diverse staff. We look forward to working with Inside Housing and others to make this initiative a success.”
Martyn Shaw, deputy chief executive, WDH
“Social housing is a sector full of opportunities. The sector makes a real, tangible difference to people and communities, which can’t be underestimated. We are proud to be nurturing the next generation of employees through initiatives like our T-level and graduate placements, and our Training for Employment programme.”
Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium
“We know people entering the workforce now really care about the purpose of prospective employers. Social housing can offer that in spades. In these challenging times, we need the best people to help us navigate them, so Housing Hires is a long-overdue initiative.”
Richard Hyde, founder of Thinkhouse, and chair of the editorial panel
“Thinkhouse was set up to help policymakers understand how to build more and better social houses. Living in good, safe and stable housing changes people’s life chances. To play a part in this wonderful sector is a privilege and we hope Inside Housing’s Housing Hires campaign spreads this message. Come and join us and help make a difference.”