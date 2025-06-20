Latest housing research: Unlocking housing inequality

In the weeks running up to the Spending Review, organisations took the opportunity to set out the funding needed to deliver both the long-term housing strategy and cross-government strategy to address all forms of homelessness.

Delivering homes at social rent is a rallying cry to unlock economic growth, address the backlog of housing need and, most critically, deliver the right type of homes to end homelessness.

This month’s Thinkhouse review focuses on reports which consider interventions to create a more equitable and sustainable housing system and deliver the right type of support for people facing homelessness.