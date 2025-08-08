Setareh Neshati: I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to regenerate Westminster

In 2018, Ms Neshati was less than two months into a new job at CityWest Homes, Westminster Council’s development arm, when she was told she was being transferred to the local authority, as the company’s functions were being brought back in-house. She was not pleased, as her development career so far and experience navigating the planning process had hardly given her a positive impression of local authorities.

But she found she couldn’t turn down such a unique opportunity. “You don’t get the opportunity to regenerate areas, especially in London, especially in Zone 1, very often. That was the catch that I told myself, ‘Let’s give it a go.’”

Working in regeneration, Ms Neshati gets to combine the practical knowledge she amassed in her town planning and private sector career, with the artistry she dreamed of as a teenager, she explains.

“You have to go through the existing roads and streets and alleys that have been there for years, it’s so complex and amazing,” she says. “What we do has a direct impact on so many lives – not just the residents, but also the businesses and the people who visit Westminster. We owe everyone something and we need to get it right.”

Speaking to Ms Neshati now, it is hard to imagine that just seven years ago, she was initially resistant to the job. She acknowledges that the role reversal is strange.

“In my previous jobs, I’ve always had to negotiate affordable housing down,” she says. “But when I joined Westminster, I realised that our first and most important mission is to deliver as much affordable housing as possible.”

She has seen the conditions that many Westminster residents are living in, which she says are “absolutely not acceptable”, and is adamant that new developments will be homes to be proud of.