The Week in Housing: Fire review prompts roof inspection programme and council funding settlement announced

Good afternoon.

One news story this week came with important learnings for the sector after a London council was told to inspect roof voids across its stock, following an independent review into a major fire in one of its blocks of flats last year.

After this story broke, the government revealed that English councils will get an extra £272m to spend on a raft of housing services as part of the £78bn final funding settlement for the next financial year.

While this uplift in funding was welcomed, it is not clear whether it will be enough to stave off bankruptcy, after the Local Government Association warned that more than a third of English councils said they are likely to need a government bail-out within this parliamentary term.