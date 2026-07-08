‘Alarming two-tier’ divide between government-funded and developer-led remediation schemes, new research warns

Almost a decade since the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people, the group made a direct appeal to address what they described as “glacial progress, a blame game and buck-passing” in the remediation process.

It is the latest call for haste since campaign group End Our Cladding Sandal urged the prime minister to “intervene personally” to help tackle this issue.

As a result of the findings, The Property Institute (TPI), whose members manage around two million homes across the UK, is calling for the Remediation Bill to include stronger measures to force developers signed up to the Responsible Actors Scheme to act.

Leaseholders continue to see the value of their properties plummet while they wait for dangerous cladding to be removed.

The price of flats in one London block has tumbled by £100,000 because of a five-year delay to work. This left owners unable to sell their homes and forced them to cover a sixfold increase in insurance premiums on top of rising mortgage costs and service fees.

This new call by TPI comes after it published research revealing “a widening two-tier divide in cladding remediation”, with government-funded schemes completing at more than double the rate of buildings covered by pledged developers.

At the current rate of progress, TPI estimates it could take around 10 years for all developer-pledged buildings to have started remediation works on site.

Andrew Bulmer, chief executive of TPI, said: “This data is genuinely alarming. Thousands of people across the country are living in unsafe buildings, often unable to sell their homes, having faced nearly a decade of uncertainty since the Grenfell tragedy.

“The fact that the current remediation progress is so slow, with no end in sight, is a national scandal. The goal for the government and everyone involved in the housing sector should be to make these homes safe as soon as possible.”