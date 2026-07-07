Appeal halts removal of insolvent landlord from RSH’s registered providers list

The English regulator made its decision to remove Bournemouth-based Pivotal Housing Association at the end of May as the landlord had not shown “effective governance” or that it can maintain its financial viability in the short or long term.

Supported accommodation provider Pivotal had until 23 June to appeal the decision, and the RSH revealed yesterday (Monday 6 July) that the landlord has appealed under Section 121 of the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008.