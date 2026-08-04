BPHA’s surplus edges up after shared ownership sales boost

The 20,000-home landlord reported a surplus of £21.7m in the year to the end of March 2026, compared to £20.2m the year before. Turnover rose by 5% year-on-year to £159.4m.

Bedford-based BPHA saw its shared ownership sales increase by a quarter, from 98 to 122, according to its annual report.

Combined with an increase in staircasing activity, the provider’s sales business lodged a surplus of £4.2m, up from £2.3m last year.

Its operating surplus from its core social housing lettings business, however, reduced slightly from £53.6m to £51.9m.