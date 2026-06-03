Government moves ahead with plans for Greater Cambridge Development Corporation

A new government-backed development corporation for Greater Cambridge, partly intended to boost affordable housing delivery, is set to be established following a consultation #UKhousing

A statutory instrument establishing the new corporation is due be laid in parliament tomorrow (4 June), but will then face parliamentary scrutiny and approval before it is established. A full permanent board is expected to be in place by early 2027.

Steve Reed, the housing secretary, said: “Greater Cambridge is an area with huge potential that the new development corporation will help turn into more affordable homes, good jobs for local people and infrastructure that supports its communities.”

The regeneration vehicle is intended to deliver thousands of homes for the region and will have the ability to make planning decisions on schemes of at least 250 homes.

Ministers today confirmed they will press ahead with the plans following the conclusion of an eight-week consultation .

The corporation will cover the area governed by Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire Councils and have a raft of targets to hit, including the number of new homes it delivers.

It will be accountable to Mr Reed, who will appoint an interim board as a permanent one is recruited, though four positions will be reserved for local politicians, including the mayor.

After its creation is approved by parliament, the body will automatically have a variety of powers.

One is the ability to acquire land by compulsory order, though the government claims this would only be used if voluntary agreements fail and there is a clear public interest case.

It will also be able to plan, fund and deliver “essential infrastructure” required for regeneration schemes alongside housing, though most services will still be provided by the local council and utilities companies.

The government will also bring in legislation to expand the corporation’s capabilities this autumn.

This includes granting it powers to determine applications for strategically important sites and to make a plan for development in the area, covering up to the 2050s and beyond.

It will only be able to put its own plan together after a current draft local plan is adopted (by 2028), but could support development outside of the draft plan through national policy changes and other “material considerations”.

The corporation will have long-term access to central government grants and borrowing, use private and institutional investment, and develop its own assets to bring in income.