Bromford Flagship LiveWest appoints NHF director to newly created chief strategy officer role

Bromford Flagship LiveWest (BFL) has appointed Rhys Moore to the newly created role of chief strategy officer.
Mr Moore will join BFL’s executive team in October 2026 from the National Housing Federation (NHF), where he has served as executive director of public impact.
Since joining the NHF in 2015, he has held senior roles including director of strategic communications and campaigns, alongside his more recent position.
During this time, he has worked with successive governments to secure significant policy and funding changes for the housing association sector.
Mr Moore recently led the campaign for the £39bn 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme and the accompanying 10-year rent settlement. He also led the development of the NHF’s five-year business strategy.
In his new role, he will lead delivery of BFL’s long-term strategy and work with government and strategic partners to shape the future of affordable housing across BFL’s regions.
The landlord believes this will help it maximise its “influence and investment capacity to drive better outcomes for customers and places”.
Mr Moore said: “After more than a decade focused on national housing policy and funding, this felt like the right moment to move from influencing change to helping deliver it. What drew me to BFL is the combination of scale and a long-term commitment to the places it works [in].
“This is the most ambitious moment for housing in a generation, with record investment in social homes, and a new towns programme taking shape in the regions BFL calls home.
“I’m looking forward to helping BFL make the most of that opportunity for current and future customers alike.”
The appointment comes at a key moment, as BFL revealed plans in February to invest £18bn over the next 15 years, enabling delivery of more than 50,000 new homes, half of which will be for social rent.
Robert Nettleton, chief executive of BFL, said: “I’m delighted Rhys is joining us. He brings real strategic depth and a strong record of policy influence, having been a leading voice in the sector’s case for the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme and the £2.5bn of low-interest loans that came with it.
“This role is about looking beyond the limits of today and finding new ways to deliver more for customers. Rhys’ experience will be invaluable as we seek to unlock greater impact through investment, innovation and partnership.”
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “I cannot overstate the value of Rhys’ contribution to the NHF and to the wider housing association sector over the past decade.
“His leadership, judgement and instinct have been central to securing significant wins for our members, including most recently the £39bn 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme and the 10-year rent settlement.
“Rhys has also been a hugely valued member of our leadership team, playing an important role in shaping our five-year strategy and contributing to the culture of our organisation. Above all, he is a wonderful colleague who brings integrity, trust and support to everything he does. We wish him every success in his new role.”
Following the news BFL topped Inside Housing’s Biggest Builders survey, we spoke to the landlord’s chief investment officer and executive director of development and investment about how the landlord topped the list and how it can achieve more.
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