Bromford Flagship LiveWest appoints NHF director to newly created chief strategy officer role

The appointment comes at a key moment, as BFL revealed plans in February to invest £18bn over the next 15 years, enabling delivery of more than 50,000 new homes, half of which will be for social rent.

Robert Nettleton, chief executive of BFL, said: “I’m delighted Rhys is joining us. He brings real strategic depth and a strong record of policy influence, having been a leading voice in the sector’s case for the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme and the £2.5bn of low-interest loans that came with it.

“This role is about looking beyond the limits of today and finding new ways to deliver more for customers. Rhys’ experience will be invaluable as we seek to unlock greater impact through investment, innovation and partnership.”

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “I cannot overstate the value of Rhys’ contribution to the NHF and to the wider housing association sector over the past decade.

“His leadership, judgement and instinct have been central to securing significant wins for our members, including most recently the £39bn 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme and the 10-year rent settlement.

“Rhys has also been a hugely valued member of our leadership team, playing an important role in shaping our five-year strategy and contributing to the culture of our organisation. Above all, he is a wonderful colleague who brings integrity, trust and support to everything he does. We wish him every success in his new role.”

Following the news BFL topped Inside Housing’s Biggest Builders survey, we spoke to the landlord’s chief investment officer and executive director of development and investment about how the landlord topped the list and how it can achieve more.