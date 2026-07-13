This has often led to the BSR refusing to issue a BAC as applications “did not show adequate arrangements to address the risks of fire spread and structural failure”.

“These difficulties have led to added or unforeseen costs being passed on to residents,” it said.

To address these challenges, the BSR said it will introduce a new “intelligence-led and risk-based approach”.

It will also grant smaller, volunteer-run resident management companies more time to prepare their evidence and support applicants whose applications are being processed, as well as those who were previously refused and given building safety actions to complete before reassessment.

The BSR said work is already underway to introduce measures to help duty holders to submit high-quality evidence of how they are meeting their ongoing fire and structural safety duties.

Simplified assessment criteria will be published to make expectations clearer for both applicants and assessors, while clearer technical guidance will be developed with professional bodies to clarify what constitutes a suitable structural and fire risk assessment.

A single point of contact for PAPs responsible for multiple high-risk buildings, such as local authorities, housing associations and larger landlords, will be introduced.

The BSR is exploring the provision of pre-application advice and support with a named BSR contact. This would be designed specifically for the more than 2,000 resident-managed high-risk buildings.

Initial updated resources are expected to be available from September 2026.

Lord Roe, BSR board chair, said: “We recognise the first roll-out of the building assessment certificate regime presented significant challenges and costs for duty holders, with determination times and refusal rates falling short of our expectations.

“This shift in strategy and our longer-term plans are a clear and practical targeted package of measures to reset the system.

“By doing this and supporting all accountable persons to carry out their essential and ongoing legal duties, we can ensure many high-rise residents see the high safety standards they deserve and expect, without facing additional financial burdens.”

Charlie Pugsley, acting chief executive of the BSR, said: “As we enter an important new chapter as a standalone body, our priority is on strengthening safety, building trust and working together with industry.

“Speed cannot come at the cost of safety, but neither can unnecessary complexity. We are committed to a new proportionate approach to assessments as well as providing updated guidance, resources and support.

“This is so duty holders, especially those in resident-managed buildings, are ready to demonstrate compliance whenever asked.

“Meeting these standards will ensure residents in thousands of high-rise buildings across England feel safe and are safe in their homes.”