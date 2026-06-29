Data shows 18% rise in social housing blocks facing decade-long wait for remediation

Out of the nearly 2,000 buildings in the sector reported to have life-critical fire safety (LCFS) defects relating to their outside wall systems, 315 either have an unclear date to start remediation or face at least a 10-year wait.

The figure comes from the latest fire remediation survey of the sector by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), which covers the fourth quarter of the 2025-2026 financial year.

It is a rise of 48 buildings from the 267 identified in the previous quarterly survey and represents 16% of all social housing blocks requiring remediation.