English-grown timber has ‘major potential’ in sustainable construction, research finds

A research initiative has demonstrated that there is “major potential” for English-grown timber in sustainable construction #UKhousing

The project, led by the New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (NMITE), Edinburgh Napier University, Built Environment – Smarter Transformation (BE-ST), Ecosystems Technologies and dRMM Architects, explored how English-grown timber can be used more effectively in modern building systems.

The Building from England’s Woodlands project, funded by the Forestry Commission’s Woods into Management Forestry Innovation Fund, has demonstrated that England’s broadleaf forests could play a role in delivering low-carbon buildings, supporting biodiversity and strengthening domestic supply chains.

It found that English hardwoods can play a significant role in structural applications when selected and specified appropriately.

The project also developed hybrid engineered timber products that combine hardwood and softwood within the same structural element.

Testing showed that hybrid cross-laminated timber and glued-laminated timber products (glulam) met all required strength and durability criteria using existing manufacturing methods.

The use of hardwood in key structural zones also allowed for material savings of approximately between 10% and 15%.

Real-world examples included the Building from Forests display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the installation of a hybrid hardwood-softwood glulam beam in NMITE’s new Skills Hub building in Hereford.

The project also found that the greater use of English timber could reduce embodied carbon, increase long-term carbon storage in buildings, support more resilient and biodiverse forests, and strengthen rural economies through local manufacturing and value-added processing.