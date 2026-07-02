Five major banks back large landlord with £300m funding package

The largest package has been agreed with NatWest, at £110m. Lloyds is providing £65m, HSBC £55m, Nationwide £50m and Barclays £20m.

Amplius, which was formed through the merger of Longhurst Group and Grand Union Housing in December 2024, has agreed financing packages with five lenders: Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Nationwide and NatWest.

Amplius said the additional funding will be used to support its development programme, invest in existing homes and help deliver its environmental ambitions.

The landlord owns and manages more than 40,000 homes across the Midlands, the East of England and the South East.

Rob Griffiths, deputy chief executive at Amplius, said: “These packages represent another landmark for Amplius and will help us to improve our affordable housing offer as we ensure we’re doing everything we can to enable people to thrive within the communities we serve.

“One of the key drivers behind our merger is to go further and do more for our customers and this level of investment will help us provide more new homes and make our homes safer and more energy efficient.”