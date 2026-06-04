Hyde among bidders for Notting Hill Genesis’ 2,079-home private rental business

The G15 landlord is on the final shortlist to buy NHG’s £750m Folio business, according to sources Inside Housing has spoken to.

US investor Kennedy Wilson is also bidding to buy the 15-scheme portfolio, as is a joint venture between recently founded investor Adira and European asset manager Hayfin. The shortlist was first reported by Green Street News.

Inside Housing understands a preferred bidder for the Folio business is expected to emerge in the next four to six weeks, but there could be a lengthy due diligence process before a sale completes.

Hyde has taken ambitious steps to grow in recent years under chief executive Andy Hulme.

The group owns nearly 50,000 homes, but manages around 130,000, following its acquisition of management company Pinnacle Group in 2024.