Jump in social homes at EPC C standard, but ‘significant’ upgrade challenge remains

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Eight in 10 homes owned by housing associations reporting against the sector’s sustainability standard have now reached Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) C, new data shows.
The Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS) showed that 78.8% of the two million homes managed and owned by its then-103 adopters met the benchmark in 2024-25, the most recent year on record.
While the figure marks a 4.5 percentage point annual improvement, the researchers warned that social landlords will still need to upgrade about 200,000 homes per year to hit the UK’s green housing targets for 2030.
Ministers want all social homes to reach EPC C by the end of the decade, which the SRS warned represented “a significant amount of work to be done” across the sector.
The latest SRS report, released today (28 May), said that SRS adopters delivered more than 50,000 new homes in 2024-25, with social rent the largest tenure type in new housing delivery for the first time, accounting for 34% of homes completed.
The energy efficiency of new homes also rose, with 13.4% of new builds now rated EPC A, up from 6.8% in 2023.
On governance, the average gender pay gap among reporting providers improved to 7% in 2024-25, bringing it in line with the national average for the first time.
The annual review comes weeks after Sustainability for Housing (SfH), which publishes the SRS report, published an updated version of the standard.
The new standard introduced changes including improved alignment with regulatory requirements and a revised guidance document, with examples and clearer explanations for more complex criteria.
SfH said the changes were “relatively minor” but designed to strengthen the sector’s ability to report on its environmental, social and governance performance.
Adopters will report against the new version for the first time in the October 2026 reporting cycle.
The SRS now covers 178 organisations, including 140 housing providers and 38 funders, among them Lloyds, NatWest, Legal & General and M&G.
Piers Williamson, the chair of SfH, said the rising number of signatories “is testament to the sector’s continued dedication to transparent and consistent sustainability reporting”.
However, he added that the sector faces “tough choices” around the allocation of resources, as it experiences “increasing demands at a time of constrained cashflow generation”.
“All of this means that tough choices have to be made each day about the allocation of time, effort and resources,” Mr Williamson said.
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