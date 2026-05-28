Jump in social homes at EPC C standard, but ‘significant’ upgrade challenge remains

The Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS) showed that 78.8% of the two million homes managed and owned by its then-103 adopters met the benchmark in 2024-25, the most recent year on record.

While the figure marks a 4.5 percentage point annual improvement, the researchers warned that social landlords will still need to upgrade about 200,000 homes per year to hit the UK’s green housing targets for 2030.

Ministers want all social homes to reach EPC C by the end of the decade, which the SRS warned represented “a significant amount of work to be done” across the sector.