Ms Butters, who is chief executive of Aspire Housing, will join the board from 1 October. She replaces the outgoing chair Alexis Cleveland, who has completed her term.

Ms Butters has had a 30-year career in social housing. A non-executive director, she is currently chair of Black Country Housing, with previous chair roles at Berneslai Homes and PlaceShapers.

Karbon owns and manages over 34,000 homes across the North East and Yorkshire. It was formed in 2017 as a merger between Cestria Community Housing, Derwentside Homes and Isos Housing.