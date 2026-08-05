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Karbon Homes has appointed Sinéad Butters as the new chair of its group board.
Ms Butters, who is chief executive of Aspire Housing, will join the board from 1 October. She replaces the outgoing chair Alexis Cleveland, who has completed her term.
Ms Butters has had a 30-year career in social housing. A non-executive director, she is currently chair of Black Country Housing, with previous chair roles at Berneslai Homes and PlaceShapers.
Karbon owns and manages over 34,000 homes across the North East and Yorkshire. It was formed in 2017 as a merger between Cestria Community Housing, Derwentside Homes and Isos Housing.
Ms Butters will lead the board into the landlord’s 10th year.
She said: “I am deeply privileged to take up the role of chair of Karbon Homes, working across the North East of England and Yorkshire to provide good-quality homes, excellent services and strong, sustainable places.
“My career in housing, including as a PlaceShaper, has shown me the vital role housing associations play in helping communities prosper.
“We will continue to put people at the heart of our decisions, listen to our customers, strive to provide high-quality services every day and create the capacity to build more homes.
“Karbon has a fantastic team, alongside brilliant stakeholders and partners who are united by our shared goal of delivering for communities and helping them thrive. I look forward to playing my part.”
Ms Butters will be joined by Rob Williamson, who is also taking up a non-executive role with the Karbon board from October.
Mr Williamson is chief executive of the Community Foundation North East. He has a background in policy and communications and has spent his career in the voluntary sector.
Paul Fiddaman, chief executive of the Karbon Group, said both appointees “bring a wealth of expertise and a shared commitment to achieving our mission”.
He said: “As our new chair of the board, Sinéad has a fantastic reputation in the sector and brings a breadth of knowledge and experience to this position.
“I am looking forward to working with Sinéad to continue with the delivery of our ambitious strategy, staying focused on our mission to provide more customers and communities with the strong foundations they need to thrive.
“Sinéad’s appointment marks the end of our current chair’s term. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Alexis for her support over the last six years. Her unwavering dedication to our mission over the years has been truly inspiring.”
Karbon revealed it was looking for a new chair in April.
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