Karbon sees surplus fall by 13% as repair costs jump

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Housing association Karbon Homes’ surplus has dropped by 13% after operating costs rose, driven by higher spending on repairs.
The Newcastle-based landlord reported a surplus of £31.1m in the year to the end of March 2026, compared with £35.7m the year before.
It came despite the 34,000-home group’s turnover rising by 7% to £233m in the year.
Karbon’s operating costs increased by 9% – around three times the rate of inflation – to £164m.
The landlord said this was because it was paying more to repair voids and had to replace more components in both empty properties and occupied homes through its responsive repairs programme.
The group’s bottom line was also affected by a 20% rise in interest payments to £28.2m.
Scott Martin, executive director of resources at Karbon, said, in its last financial year, it had delivered £105.6m of planned and responsive investments, experienced record re-let times and reduced rent arrears due to new support for tenants.
He highlighted Karbon’s strong overall tenant satisfaction measures score of 84.9%, which looks set to be 10 percentage points above average for the sector, according to an early survey by data provider Housemark.
He said the landlord set up a damp and mould team to deal with these issues quickly in response to new deadlines brought in under Awaab’s Law last year.
Karbon’s report confirmed that, in line with others in the sector, the C2-rated landlord had reduced its development programme in its financial plan because of the cost pressures in repairs and the need to meet new regulations.
It is still planning to spend around double on building new homes compared with investing in existing ones, with targets of £130m and £60m, respectively, in the current financial year.
In its last financial year, Karbon completed 478 homes, a drop of 32% on last year’s total of 707.
The landlord said this was “largely due to the increased investment we have made in our non-urgent repairs service”.
It is now nearly halfway to finishing the 2,300 homes it is building through a strategic partnership with Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency.
Mr Martin confirmed the provider had made a bid to Homes England’s Social and Affordable Homes Programme as part of a group of other landlords in the area.
“This time, we’ve taken a different approach, working collaboratively with other registered providers in the region on a consortium bid, pooling expertise and resources to deliver a strong, reliable and resilient pipeline of development,” he said.
Karbon is one of 20 landlords in the North East Housing Partnership, which revealed plans to work together on development in April this year.
Karbon is also in the process of setting up a for-profit provider, Graphite Living, which will be backed by an institutional investor.
“We are at the second stage of registration with the Regulator of Social Housing and we’re continuing conversations with potential investors around its structure,” Karbon said in a filing on its results yesterday.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Daily News bulletin, featuring the latest social housing news delivered to your inbox.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories