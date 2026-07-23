Landlord secures £50m sustainability-linked loan from HSBC

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Cross Keys Homes has secured a £50m loan from HSBC UK to help accelerate the development of new homes and invest in existing stock improvements.
The 13,000-home association, which operates across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, has plans to develop 1,000 homes over the next three years.
The funding is a sustainability-linked loan (SSL), with Cross Keys Homes committing to KPIs on environmental improvements to properties and working with local suppliers where possible across the UK.
Ruby Surpal, finance director at Cross Keys, said: “HSBC UK’s support marks a pivotal moment in Cross Keys Homes’ journey.
“With support from the bank, we’ve been able to position the business for further sustainable growth, while also ensuring we continue to invest in the communities we serve. We’re committed to continuing to invest in our neighbourhoods and create opportunities that help change people’s lives.”
David Whelan, director of social housing at HSBC UK, said: “It’s fantastic to support the growth of Cross Keys Homes and empower an organisation that can make a real difference.
“This business is a prime example of what clear vision, ambitions to scale and commitment can deliver. We look forward to seeing the value the new developments will bring to Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.”
This funding deal follows a Northern Ireland sheltered housing provider revealing that it must deliver four biodiversity schemes per year as the condition for receiving a £20m SLL in June.
Sustainability-linked funding arrangements have grown in popularity across the sector over the last few years.
However, a 2025 survey found that they do not always give housing associations cost benefits that are “proportionate” to the work required to monitor and report against targets.
According to a survey carried out by consulting and financial services firm Newbridge Advisors, just one in 10 respondents thought the cost benefits of setting up and monitoring SLLs were comparable to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes.
The survey was based on 28 responses from English and Welsh housing associations and six from lenders, along with interviews with several respondents.
All housing association respondents reported that SLLs had “limited to no impact” on improving ESG outcomes for residents.
The survey found that the benefits of SLLs lay in the wider awareness of ESG work and metrics internally, and their role as a stepping stone to other forms of green finance.
But for many providers, “the cost-benefit analysis on taking out SLLs is not always stacking up”, the report said.
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