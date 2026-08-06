Moat sees surplus double as routine repairs costs fall by 13%

The Dartford-based landlord put the increase down to steady interest costs and a reduction in fair value movement on financial investments.

Moat saw its total turnover rise by 7% to £176m while operating costs were up by less than 1% to £58.9m.

The 23,000-home provider said changing to a short-term responsive repairs contract was the main driver of the below-inflation rise in the cost of its activities.

The switch meant that Moat spent £25.4m on routine maintenance compared with £29.4m the previous year, with the cost of repairs down by an average £136 per home.