Moat sees surplus double as routine repairs costs fall by 13%

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Moat has nearly doubled its pre-tax surplus from £12.2m to £23.9m, according to its annual report for the year up to March 2026.
The Dartford-based landlord put the increase down to steady interest costs and a reduction in fair value movement on financial investments.
Moat saw its total turnover rise by 7% to £176m while operating costs were up by less than 1% to £58.9m.
The 23,000-home provider said changing to a short-term responsive repairs contract was the main driver of the below-inflation rise in the cost of its activities.
The switch meant that Moat spent £25.4m on routine maintenance compared with £29.4m the previous year, with the cost of repairs down by an average £136 per home.
Since the time period covered by the accounts, Moat has agreed a long-term partnership with Mears worth £200m to deliver responsive works.
The company previously partnered with Moat for 12 years and delivered interim repairs services from 2024.
Major repairs spending at Moat was also down by £1.6m, equating to £741 per home, which the landlord said was due to both lower-than-budgeted spend and one-off government-funded retrofit work last year.
While other repairs and management costs at the landlord increased, in total it invested £13m less in these services in 2025-26 compared to the previous year.
But despite the lower spending, Moat’s report showed its repairs performance improved within the period.
The amount of outstanding work was cut by more than half to 2,500 jobs, and average waiting times for routine repairs also fell significantly, from 50 to 22 days.
Gavin Cansfield, Moat’s chief executive, said the landlord has focused on “getting the basics right” for residents over the past financial year, starting with the repairs service.
He said despite its progress there is “undoubtedly more work to do” and described its current waiting times for routine repairs as “better but still not good enough”.
The landlord has completed all actions on its plan to improve its ratings from the Regulator of Social Housing, Mr Cansfield said.
Moat is rated C2/V2/G2, meaning it is compliant but needs improvement.
Mr Cansfield said Moat’s tenant satisfaction measures have grown by between four and five percentage points for all tenures, with overall satisfaction at 65.9%.
However, he added: “It’s great we’re moving in the right direction, but we’re under no illusion that those improvements are good enough – our customers deserve the very best and our plans look to build on that momentum.”
Last year saw Moat’s housing delivery drop, with completions at 383 compared to 478 in 2024-25. The landlord also fell five places in Inside Housing’s ranking of the top 50 Biggest Builders in the sector.
The landlord is targeting building 4,300 new social homes over the next 10 years under a 30-year financial plan approved by its board in May.
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