MPs urge government to go faster on leasehold reform and bring in regulator for managing agents ‘with teeth’ after probe into leasehold bill

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A cross-party group of MPs has called on the government to bring forward its ground rent cap and cut the transition period in half, while creating an independent regulator for property management agents.
The recommendations come as part of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee’s probe into the government’s draft Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill.
A major proposal is asking the government to go further in its legislation by creating an independent regulator for property management agents.
Alongside this, the proposed £250 ground rent cap, currently coming into force in 2028, should be brought forward by a year.
The committee also questioned the government’s evidence base for the proposed 40-year transitional period to zero ground rent, and believes a shorter transitional period of 20 years would be a fairer balance between leaseholders, freeholders and institutional investors.
Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP and chair of the HCLG Committee, said: “Millions of leaseholders have been waiting for too long for successive governments to tackle the unfair leasehold system, cap ground rents and put homeowners in control of the management of their buildings.
“The government’s draft bill takes a significant step towards delivering on these objectives but, in our report, we provide a blueprint for how the final bill can meet leaseholders’ expectations and live up to previous government pledges.
“Leaseholders across England and Wales have worked hard to get on the property ladder, yet for far too many the leasehold system has turned the homeownership dream into a living nightmare. A growing number are concerned that, without urgent reform, they will be trapped in homes with rising costs, and ultimately unable to sell.
“It is vital the government now recognises this urgency by bringing forward revised legislation to deliver justice for leaseholders as soon as possible. I urge the government to introduce the final bill in autumn 2026, so this will be the parliament that finally tackles the longstanding inequities of leasehold.”
The report also expresses concern that several vital recommendations previously made by the Law Commission are entirely missing from the draft bill. The report states these measures, which the government’s manifesto promised to enact, would make it easier and more affordable for existing leaseholders to convert to commonhold.
Without these, the government risks “making commonhold an unattainable escape for homeowners trapped in the leasehold system”.
For shared owners, the report called for clarity to ensure they are not left out of decisions, as the draft bill is unclear about the voting rights they will have in commonhold associations.
HM Land Registry’s legacy systems also need to be modernised in the switch to commonhold, but MPs are concerned “the government may not have supported the organisation with sufficient funding to undertake this work”.
Catherine Williams, National Leasehold Campaign co-founder, said: “This report lays bare the reality – leasehold is a system that simply does not work for homeowners.
“The evidence is overwhelming, and it is backed up line by line in this report. The government now has no excuse to delay.
“Ground rent does not pay for repairs. It does not pay for building safety. It is money taken for nothing. The panel has seen the evidence – and it simply doesn’t stack up.
“We absolutely want the strongest possible bill, including full Law Commission reforms and a regulator with real teeth. But leaseholders cannot be dragged into another cycle of delay. Reform must move forward now.”
Sue Phillips, founder of Shared Ownership Resources, said: "The ’pre-legislative scrutiny of the draft Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill’ report published today by the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee raises concerns about flaws and omissions in relation to shared ownership.
"And the report follows close on the heels of a Leasehold toolkit which makes no reference whatsoever to shared ownership.
"In 2024, Shared Ownership Resources told the Public Bill Committee scrutinising the draft Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill: ’Shared owners currently have fewer rights, more burdens and weaker consumer protections than residential leaseholders more generally’.
"It is disappointing that so little progress has been made in addressing these issues, and that the best interests of shared owners appear so incidental to ongoing legislative reform.
"Consequently, we have published an open letter to the Minister of State for Housing and Planning calling for a leasehold toolkit for shared owners, and for shared owners not to be excluded from benefits of ongoing leasehold and commonhold reform."
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