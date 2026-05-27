North West landlord targets interest savings as part of £149.5m debt restructure

Calico’s bank portfolio will have its weighted average life extended from seven to 11 years, the group said, reducing term-refinancing risk.

The financial firm Centrus, which acted as treasury advisor, said the deal brought “material improvements across pricing, covenant terms and portfolio longevity” and will give Calico “significant additional capacity to invest in homes and services”.

The restructuring, which involved renegotiating Calico’s existing facilities with lenders NatWest and Nationwide, will deliver annual interest savings of up to £564,000.

Aligning the 5,000-home landlord’s gearing covenants, which are rules around how much debt it can take on, has also increased the amount it can borrow by roughly 70%.

This will give Calico “materially greater financial headroom to support the delivery of new and improved homes”, Centrus said.

Anthony Collins Solicitors acted as legal counsel on the deal.

Chloe Christian, the executive director of finance at Calico Homes, said the restructuring was a “significant step forward in strengthening [our] long-term financial resilience”.

She said: “The annual interest savings and materially enhanced debt capacity provide us with real additional firepower to invest in new and improved homes and services for our residents across Burnley and Lancashire, which is ultimately what drives everything we do.

“The support and advice we received from Centrus and Anthony Collins throughout the process [were] instrumental in achieving this result.

“They guided us through a complex, multi-faceted transaction with real clarity, and ensured our board [was] fully engaged and brought along on the journey at every stage, including through some technically challenging areas such as hedging strategy.”