North West landlord targets interest savings as part of £149.5m debt restructure

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Burnley-based landlord Calico Homes has completed a debt restructuring of its £149.5m bank debt portfolio.
The restructuring, which involved renegotiating Calico’s existing facilities with lenders NatWest and Nationwide, will deliver annual interest savings of up to £564,000.
The financial firm Centrus, which acted as treasury advisor, said the deal brought “material improvements across pricing, covenant terms and portfolio longevity” and will give Calico “significant additional capacity to invest in homes and services”.
Calico’s bank portfolio will have its weighted average life extended from seven to 11 years, the group said, reducing term-refinancing risk.
Aligning the 5,000-home landlord’s gearing covenants, which are rules around how much debt it can take on, has also increased the amount it can borrow by roughly 70%.
This will give Calico “materially greater financial headroom to support the delivery of new and improved homes”, Centrus said.
Anthony Collins Solicitors acted as legal counsel on the deal.
Chloe Christian, the executive director of finance at Calico Homes, said the restructuring was a “significant step forward in strengthening [our] long-term financial resilience”.
She said: “The annual interest savings and materially enhanced debt capacity provide us with real additional firepower to invest in new and improved homes and services for our residents across Burnley and Lancashire, which is ultimately what drives everything we do.
“The support and advice we received from Centrus and Anthony Collins throughout the process [were] instrumental in achieving this result.
“They guided us through a complex, multi-faceted transaction with real clarity, and ensured our board [was] fully engaged and brought along on the journey at every stage, including through some technically challenging areas such as hedging strategy.”
Tom Miller, a director at Centrus Advisors, said the outcome of the restructuring “reflects the strength of the organisation’s relationships with its banking partners and its clear strategic direction”.
He continued: “By running a structured and competitive engagement process, we were able to secure material improvements across every key metric – pricing, covenants, longevity and hedging structure.
“The aligning of gearing covenants, in particular, is a transformational change, which alongside the material interest savings, helps unlock additional capacity that Calico can deploy to continue delivering for its residents.”
Martin Skinner, relationship director of social housing at NatWest, said: “NatWest has a longstanding successful relationship with Calico, and a collaborative approach to reach a solution for all parties is testament to that.
“NatWest’s ongoing support will enable Calico to continue its long track record of serving the Burnley community and enable them to meet the essential requirement of developing new warm, safe and affordable homes.”
Steve Goodyer, a senior relationship manager at Nationwide Building Society, added: “We are proud to be a long-standing funding partner to Calico, having supported the organisation since its inception in 2000.
“This enduring relationship reflects our continued commitment to the social housing sector and to working collaboratively with our borrowers to deliver sustainable, long-term outcomes.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories