North Yorkshire landlord secures £106m funding package with NatWest

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Broadacres Housing Association has secured a £106m funding package with NatWest to support the expansion of its development programme.
The Northallerton-based housing association said it is set to “significantly expand its operations” using the funding.
It combines long-term lending with a revolving credit facility, and includes a social loan as part of NatWest’s £1bn commitment to the social housing sector.
The 6,800-home landlord said the funding will facilitate its “ambitious development programme”, which saw 112 homes completed in the year to March 2026, as well as help with meeting liquidity requirements.
It comes as part of NatWest’s wider £20bn commitment to boosting growth across the North of England over the next decade.
Andrew McColl, director of resources at Broadacres, said the funding package is a “landmark moment” for the housing association.
He said: “Securing a NatWest social loan gives us the confidence and financial capacity to deliver our development programme and continue our vital work providing safe, secure and affordable homes.
“The partnership with NatWest has been excellent, their insight on the market and their commitment to structuring a deal that sets us up for success has been instrumental.”
Andrew Dexter, NatWest’s real estate finance director, said the deal is “a testament to [Broadacres’] forward-thinking approach”.
He added: “We are particularly proud that this package includes a social loan from our financing commitment, a perfect fit for an organisation so dedicated to community benefit.
“By providing discounted funding, we aim to help partners like Broadacres make the development of social housing more viable.
“It was a pleasure to collaborate on this latest deal. With their leadership, insight and values, we know they are well positioned for future success.”
Last year, Vivid became the first housing association to access NatWest’s sector-exclusive fund, by agreeing a £100m loan.
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