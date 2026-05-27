North Yorkshire landlord secures £106m funding package with NatWest

The Northallerton-based housing association said it is set to “significantly expand its operations” using the funding.

It combines long-term lending with a revolving credit facility, and includes a social loan as part of NatWest’s £1bn commitment to the social housing sector.

The 6,800-home landlord said the funding will facilitate its “ambitious development programme”, which saw 112 homes completed in the year to March 2026, as well as help with meeting liquidity requirements.