Orbit appoints regeneration and asset management head in internal promotion

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Orbit is bringing oversight of regeneration and asset management into one role, with the appointment of a new director to cover both.
Jeanette Hodges will take up the role of regeneration and asset management director, after nine years working for the landlord.
She is joined by Ed Tibbetts, who will take on the role of regeneration programme director, transferring from Orbit’s development division.
Orbit, a not-for-profit housing association, manages 46,000 homes across the Midlands, East and South of England, providing services to more than 100,000 customers.
The group said the appointment of Ms Hodges was part of its push towards building and regenerating 7,000 homes by 2030.
Earlier this year, Orbit secured a £195m funding package from Lloyds to upgrade the energy efficiency of thousands of social homes.
Ms Hodges was previously the group’s strategic asset management director, but now takes on regeneration too as the group said it will “step up” its commitment to making its homes more sustainable.
She joined Orbit in 2017 as head of strategic property investment, before also holding a senior role in energy performance, and has led large-scale transformation projects during that time.
Mr Tibbetts joined Orbit in 2022 as land and new business director, and will lead the delivery of regenerated homes in his new role. He had previously worked as a director at L&Q in London.
Scott Rutherford, chief property and regeneration officer at Orbit, said: “Jeanette is an outstanding leader whose expertise in strategic asset management, decarbonisation and sustainability makes her exceptionally well placed to lead our work in ensuring our homes and communities deliver what customers need and value in the long term.
“Alongside her, Ed brings proven leadership in the design, planning and delivery of regenerated homes and communities.”
Last October, Orbit increased the new build and regeneration commitments set out in its strategy from 5,700 to 7,000 homes by the end of the decade.
It also set out its aim for 60% of new homes to be direct build, and tenure to be weighted towards affordable housing.
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