Orbit appoints regeneration and asset management head in internal promotion

Jeanette Hodges will take up the role of regeneration and asset management director, after nine years working for the landlord.

She is joined by Ed Tibbetts, who will take on the role of regeneration programme director, transferring from Orbit’s development division.

Orbit, a not-for-profit housing association, manages 46,000 homes across the Midlands, East and South of England, providing services to more than 100,000 customers.