Orbit seeks contractors for £1.6bn long-term property investment and compliance schemes

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Orbit is seeking contractors for two programmes worth a combined £1.6bn for safety works and upgrades across the housing association’s 46,000 homes.
The landlord will open two linked contracts for expressions of interest on the Find a Tender service this week, with organisations asked to complete a questionnaire by early September.
Both tenders will be divided into lots covering different regions the provider works in.
Scott Rutherford, chief property and regeneration officer at Orbit, said the landlord’s move to longer-term regional partnerships will give contractors confidence to invest in skills and supply chains and lead to better outcomes for residents.
“We’re looking for ambitious partners who want to build genuine long-term relationships and share our focus on quality and customer experience,” he said.
“By creating longer-term partnerships, we can give organisations the confidence to invest in their people, skills and supply chains, helping us deliver better outcomes for customers and communities.”
He stressed that companies did not have to work in the sector already. “We welcome interest from organisations within social housing and beyond, including specialist providers with expertise in home safety and building remediation.
“This is one of the most significant investment programmes Orbit has undertaken and reflects our long-term commitment to providing customers with safe, well-maintained and energy-efficient homes,” he said.
The tenders are worth significantly different amounts, though both cover works to existing homes.
One of the programmes is valued at £1.4bn and will appoint contractors to deliver property investment schemes including building safety remediation and energy efficiency upgrades.
This scheme will last for 15 years and be split across five areas of England: Stratford and the south Midlands, central and East Midlands, East Anglia, Erith and North Kent, and the south coast.
The second tender is aimed at companies specialising in compliance and covers fire, electrical, asbestos, water and lift safety works.
It will be worth up to £200m, last for the next 10 years and cover three broad regions: the Midlands, the East of England and the South.
Orbit hired a new procurement director this year to lead on a separate £255m tender focused on repairs, maintenance and void refurbishing works.
The landlord also secured £195m in funding from Lloyds Bank to improve the energy efficiency rating of thousands of its homes as it targets achieving an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C across all its properties by 2030.
It comes two years after Orbit launched a corporate strategy that will guide its actions until 2030.
Inside Housing spoke to the landlord’s chief executive about the plan, which prioritises the experience of tenants.
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