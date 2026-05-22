Platform’s completions up by a third while investment in existing homes continues to impact margins #UKhousing

Platform’s turnover increased by just under 3% to £385.3m, driven by growth in its social housing lettings turnover as a result of rent increases and a year-on-year rise in total units.

The landlord also started on site with 1,556 homes, which is slightly down from 1,645 in 2024-25, but it expects “high levels of starts” in these two years to support strong levels of completions in the current financial year.

All completions were affordable tenures, with 20% for social rent, 31% for affordable rent and 45% for shared ownership.

In its unaudited trading update for 2025-26, Platform Housing Group said it completed 1,380 homes, up 33% from 1,036 in the previous year.

The 51,000-home landlord said its shared ownership turnover dropped by 17% to £40.4m, which was primarily due to the timing of the development cycle.

But it highlighted continued resource pressure in statutory authorities, which is causing delays to infrastructure sign-off for some schemes.

There were 481 sales of share ownership homes recorded in 2025-26, and Platform said demand remains high across its areas of operation.

The landlord’s operating surplus was down by 14% to £85.2m, while its operating margin was down by 4.2 percentage points to 22.1%.

“Operating surpluses and margins are down on the prior year due to investment in existing homes and services, cost challenges in revenue maintenance and some one-off expenses,” the update said.

Platform said damp and condensation mould costs were high last year, but “there are signs that case numbers are beginning to moderate”.

The landlord’s social housing lettings margin, at 26.1%, is below its “golden rule” of 30%, and it does not expect to achieve this target for the next 24 months.

Platform said it plans to return to that level in the coming years, though “heightened investment will impact margins” heading into 2026-27.

Net debt at the end of the financial year was £1.6bn, up from £1.5bn at March 2025, and liquidity was £630m, which is “sufficient to meet all forecast needs until into 2027”, the trading update said.