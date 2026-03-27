RSH to engage sector on potential updates to economic standards in coming months

Ms MacGregor also said the RSH had worked “really constructively with the sector” and that “objectives are aligned”, but warned that this did not mean the regulator was “soft”.

“I never, ever think we’ll be soft just because we think we’ve got aligned objectives,” she added.

When asked what the sector will look like in 10 years’ time, Ms MacGregor said she expected there would be further mergers and consolidation, as well as new entrants.

“I think what you will see a bit more of, and there’s been some of it already, is…particularly small or medium-sized providers starting to think about whether or not they can deliver more if they are a little bit larger and a bit more resilient to shocks,” she said.

On new entrants, she said this would boost delivery and “keep the sector on its toes”.

“I don’t think there’s anything by way of new entrants that is the silver bullet that’s going to be game-changing, but I think it will be a slightly more diverse sector,” Ms MacGregor added.

Earlier this month, the outgoing chief executive highlighted the role that “dominant individuals” can play in organisations experiencing difficulties.