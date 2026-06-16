Scottish landlords required by regulator to publish senior staff salaries after rule change

The new plan by the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) means that the country’s 138 registered social landlords (RSLs) must include in their accounts how much they are paying key management staff on salaries of £60,000 or higher.

They must also state the number of workers earning more than this, broken down into bands of £10,000, and do the same for governing body members paid £5,000 per year or more.

In addition, RSLs need to disclose how much their chief executive is earning, including pension contributions.