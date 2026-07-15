Second phase of Awaab’s Law comes with estimated compliance bill of £213m over next decade

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A government impact assessment of the second phase of Awaab’s Law estimates the changes will come with compliance costs of more than £213m over the next decade.
The total cost to the sector in familiarisation, triage, preparation and postage costs is expected to be £213.6m.
Of this total, £136.2m of the cost burden is expected to fall on registered providers, and £77.4m on local authorities.
The impact assessment also said it is possible that social landlords could face costs associated with updating their IT systems and renegotiating external contracts as a result of the expansion of hazards covered under Phase 2.
However, these potential costs have not been monetised, “as it is not possible to quantify the extent of additional expenditure across the sector”, the assessment said.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government confirmed yesterday that the second phase of Awaab’s Law will come into effect from 30 November.
The scope of the law, which requires social landlords to respond to hazards within specific timescales, will be extended to electrical hazards, falls, fire and explosions, excess cold, excess heat, structural collapse and falling elements, and domestic hygiene such as pest infestations.
The first phase only included damp and mould.
Awaab’s Law is named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in 2020 as a direct result of prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.
Under the law, landlords must investigate and make emergency hazards safe within 24 hours.
If any of the problems are serious but not immediately dangerous, social landlords must investigate within 10 working days, and report to the tenant what is wrong and what they will do in a written summary within three working days.
Urgent safety work should be carried out within five days of the investigation, while longer-term repairs should be carried out within 12 weeks.
The third and final phase of the law will be introduced in 2027, and will extend the rules to all remaining hazards in the Housing Health and Safety Rating System, except overcrowding.
A government evaluation of the first phase, published today, found the implementation of the first phase of Awaab’s Law has been uneven and constrained by landlord capacity pressures as well as delayed guidance.
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