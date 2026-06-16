Sector watchdog publishes learnings from two landlords dealing with pest infestations

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The Housing Ombudsman has published learnings on tackling pest infestations after two landlords were ordered to review their services following findings of severe maladministration.
The watchdog said the results of probes into the Guinness Partnership and the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham show “common lessons” in dealing with the problem.
These include the scope of policies, working with specialist contractors, oversight and co-ordination of works, and reporting.
Richard Blakeway, who steps down as the the housing ombudsman next month, said: “Clear action should be taken on pests, but sometimes there is confusion over responsibility between the landlord and resident.
“There can also be a focus on rats and mice without fully recognising the impact of insects.”
He urged landlords to “prepare and be proactive” on the hazard, as it will be covered by Awaab’s Law in four months, meaning providers will need to investigate issues within 10 days and fix them within five. Mr Blakeway also highlighted the “severe impact” of pest infestations on households.
In the case of severe maladministration by Guinness, a resident said her toddler had suffered skin infections from mouse bites caused by an infestation, and the health of her other children had also been affected.
The watchdog found the landlord had failed to deal with the infestation effectively, and there were long delays to works.
A review by the housing association found the waits were caused by poor communication between teams involved in pest control, and the case had gone from affecting a single home to requiring a block-wide response.
Guinness said it had made improvements to services, including setting up a complex-repairs team that now carries out weekly reviews, bringing in a new contractor platform, and formally recording all pest reports.
In a learning statement, Guinness said it had apologised to the resident and recognised the distress caused by delays to dealing with the infestation.
It added: “We continue to learn from cases like this and remain committed to providing a service that resolves pest issues quickly and effectively where they arise.”
In the case of severe maladministration by Hammersmith and Fulham council, the resident said his health had been affected by a bedbug infestation which went on for two years.
The watchdog said there was a lack of escalation by the council and it had failed to offer alternative treatment methods.
The council’s review did not find evidence of systemic failings, but highlighted where its processes could be improved.
It said it had already started work to improve its services, including creating a centralised data dashboard for pest control, a review of resident guidance on the issue, and increasing its use of specialist contractors.
The local authority has since added a specialist pest-control taskforce to deal with complex cases, created a policy on pest control in line with the watchdog’s guidance, and improved its escalation processes.
In a learning statement, it acknowledged it had fallen short in the support it gave the resident, and now has a more compassionate approach to complaint management.
It said: “We will continue to listen and work closely with residents to make further improvements to the housing service.”
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