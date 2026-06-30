SettleParadigm chief executive to step down

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Matthew Bailes will step down as chief executive officer (CEO) of SettleParadigm less than a year after the 30,000-home landlord was created from a merger.
Mr Bailes said that his uncertainty over when he could return to full-time work after recovering from an illness that started last year is in conflict with the significant changes the provider is undergoing.
“I have therefore, very reluctantly, reached the conclusion, and agreed with the board, that it is in my best interests, and the best interests of the business, that I step down,” he said in a statement today.
Nicola Ewen, deputy chief executive of SettleParadigm, will continue to hold the role on an interim basis and Mr Bailes will remain in post until a permanent successor is found.
Mr Bailes’ departure comes 11 years after he was appointed boss of Buckinghamshire-based Paradigm Housing Group.
Before that he oversaw social housing regulation in England for three years at the Homes and Communities Agency.
In his statement today, Mr Bailes stressed that he is not planning to leave social housing for good.
He said: “I remain as committed as ever to the social housing sector, and I am hoping to continue to make a contribution, for example through non-executive and consultancy work, once I have left SettleParadigm.”
Richard Moriarty, chair of SettleParadigm, paid tribute to Mr Bailes.
He said: “Matthew has been an inspirational leader and on behalf of the board I want to express our sincere thanks for his role in helping to create a successful organisation.
“Matthew’s health must be his first priority, and we wish him every success for his full recovery.”
He added: “We have a strong and capable executive team (led by Nicola Ewen as interim CEO) who have led the organisation well during the period in which Matthew has been recovering from his illness.
“This has included maintaining high standards of operational and financial performance, notwithstanding the delivery of a major integration and change programme.
“The board is confident that they will continue to lead the organisation well while the process of recruiting our next CEO takes place.
“We are grateful that Matthew will remain with the organisation during this period to support Nicola and the executive.”
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