SettleParadigm chief executive to step down

Mr Bailes said that his uncertainty over when he could return to full-time work after recovering from an illness that started last year is in conflict with the significant changes the provider is undergoing.

“I have therefore, very reluctantly, reached the conclusion, and agreed with the board, that it is in my best interests, and the best interests of the business, that I step down,” he said in a statement today.

Nicola Ewen, deputy chief executive of SettleParadigm, will continue to hold the role on an interim basis and Mr Bailes will remain in post until a permanent successor is found.