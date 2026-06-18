First site acquired for National Housing Bank and Vistry joint venture #UKhousing

At Gamston, it will lead the delivery of the first phase of a new neighbourhood, including up to 1,600 homes.

Part of the Gamston Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), it marks the first site acquired by PlacePoint, the JV between the house builder and the government’s new financing platform, which aims to deliver around 4,000 homes across the country.

Gamston SUE, adopted through the local plan for Rushcliffe in 2014, is earmarked for around 4,000 new homes.

Taylor Wimpey, Barwood Land and Arc Partnership on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council are working in partnership to bring forward the scheme.

Jennifer Murray, director of product, equity and partnerships at the NHB, said: “This joint venture brings together the expertise and long-term vision required to unlock complex sites such as Gamston.

“By working collaboratively with partners, we can accelerate the delivery of high-quality homes, alongside the infrastructure and services that underpin thriving places, while ensuring development responds to local priorities and ambitions.”